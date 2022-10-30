Who's Playing

Golden State @ Detroit

Current Records: Golden State 3-3; Detroit 1-5

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Pistons will play host again and welcome Golden State to Little Caesars Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.83 points per contest.

Detroit's and the Atlanta Hawks' matchup this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched 67-45 in the second half. Detroit has to be aching after a bruising 136-112 loss to the Hawks. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who had 35 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Dubs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-113. This was hardly the result the Dubs or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Charlotte heading into this game. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.

When the two teams previously met in January, Detroit lost to Golden State on the road by a decisive 102-86 margin. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Detroit.