Who's Playing
Washington @ Detroit
Current Records: Washington 17-29; Detroit 13-34
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.26 points per contest.
Washington came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, falling 114-104. A silver lining for Washington was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 15 boards, and 14 assists. Westbrook now has 17 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Detroit's and the Portland Trail Blazers' game on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched 73-49 in the second half. Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 124-101 punch to the gut against Rip City. The losing side was boosted by small forward Jerami Grant, who had 30 points along with three blocks. Grant had some trouble finding his footing against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
