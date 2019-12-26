Pistons vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 9-20; Detroit 11-20

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.66 points per game in their game on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Washington was expected to lose against the New York Knicks on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Wizards snuck past New York with a 121-115 win. G Bradley Beal (30 points) was the top scorer for the Wizards. Beal's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

On Monday, Detroit lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a decisive 125-109 margin. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of PF Blake Griffin, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Washington's victory lifted them to 9-20 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 11-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.06

Odds

The Pistons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 231

Series History

Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.