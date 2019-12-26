Pistons vs. Wizards: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pistons vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Detroit
Current Records: Washington 9-20; Detroit 11-20
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.66 points per game in their game on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Washington was expected to lose against the New York Knicks on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Wizards snuck past New York with a 121-115 win. G Bradley Beal (30 points) was the top scorer for the Wizards. Beal's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
On Monday, Detroit lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a decisive 125-109 margin. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of PF Blake Griffin, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Washington's victory lifted them to 9-20 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 11-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.06
Odds
The Pistons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95
