Through 2 Quarters

Although the Washington Wizards were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. They are way out in front at halftime with a 60-44 lead over the Detroit Pistons.

Small forward Deni Avdija has led the way so far for Washington, as he has 17 points and two assists along with seven boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Thomas Bryant's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Detroit has been relying on the performance of power forward Marvin Bagley III, who has 13 points.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 30-42; Detroit 20-53

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pistons will stay at home another game and welcome Washington at 7 p.m. ET March 25 at Little Caesars Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Detroit has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Detroit took their contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 122-101 score. Detroit's power forward Jerami Grant looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Thursday, losing 114-102. The Wizards were down 92-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Ish Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Rockets on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Smith's points were the most he has had all season.

The Pistons' win brought them up to 20-53 while Washington's defeat pulled them down to 30-42. Detroit is 5-14 after wins this year, and Washington is 18-23 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 4-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pistons, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.

Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113

Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94

Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116

Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100

Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91

Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92

Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100

Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102

Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119

Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99

Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112

Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87

Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95

Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92

Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112

Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91

Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113

Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101

Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112

Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108

Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99

Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81

Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86

Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95

Injury Report for Detroit

Isaiah Livers: Out (Concussion)

Chris Smith: Out (Knee)

Hamidou Diallo: Out (Finger)

Injury Report for Washington