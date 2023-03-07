The Detroit Pistons will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 15-50 overall and 8-24 at home, while Washington is 30-34 overall and 15-19 on the road. Washington has won the last six head-to-head meetings with Detroit and has gone 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings.

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Pistons +8

Pistons vs. Wizards over/under: 224 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Detroit +260, Washington -335

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 110-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The top scorer for Detroit was small forward Isaiah Livers (17 points). Jaden Ivey also supplied a double-double on 13 points and 13 assists, and the Pistons had a total of seven players reach double-figures in scoring.

The loss was Detroit's eighth in a row, and there are currently six players listed on the injury report heading into Tuesday's matchup. Cade Cunningham is out for the season with a shin injury while big men Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) haven't played since February. Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Rodney McGruder (ankle) and Killian Hayes (hand) are also listed as out against the Wizards.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington fell 117-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points along with nine rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards while dishing out five assists.

That tandem could have to pick up the scoring slack again on Tuesday night with Kyle Kuzma (knee) listed as questionable. Kuzma has averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season. Monte Morris (back) is also listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest and he's averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 assists per game.

