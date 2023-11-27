We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards visit the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is 2-14 overall and 1-6 at home, while Washington is 2-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Wizards have won each of the last eight meetings, with the three games played in Detroit during that stretch all being Washington victories of three points or fewer.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 3 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Pistons -3

Pistons vs. Wizards over/under: 235.5 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Pistons: -144, Wizards: +122

Pistons vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss as they fell 136-108 to Atlanta. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met. While Washington had seven players in double-figures, the team high was just 13 points by Jared Butler.

The Wizards have the league's worst defense, ranking last in defensive rating (121.0) and second-to-last in points allowed (125.1 points per game). Washington also ranks last in rebounds and is allowing an NBA-high of 50.3% from the field. Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 22.9 PPG, while Jordan Poole chips in with 17.7 PPG but is questionable with an ankle injury. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 13th straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 136-113 walloping at the hands of Indiana. Detroit actually held a lead with under nine minutes left in the game before the Pacers went on a 32-7 run to close the game.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 31 points, and the former No. 1 overall pick has been Detroit's best player this year. His 22 PPG and 7.1 assists both lead the team and are career-highs, while no other Piston is averaging more than 12.7 points. While Detroit's 13-game losing streak also started off with five straight against-the-spread defeats, the team has gone 4-4 ATS over the last eight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 86-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.