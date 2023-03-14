The Washington Wizards (31-37) will try to snap out of their losing skid when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-53) on Tuesday night. Washington has lost three straight games and five of its last six, falling outside the current NBA playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has the worst record in the NBA, but it is coming off a 117-97 win over Indiana on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. Washington is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -12.5

Pistons vs. Wizards over/under: 222.5 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Washington -800, Detroit +550

Why Wizards can cover

Washington knows that it cannot afford a loss to the worst team in the Eastern Conference, especially after its recent losing stretch. The Wizards are a half-game back of Chicago for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament, making this a must-win game. They picked up a road win at Detroit last Tuesday, as star guard Bradley Beal poured in 32 points and dished out seven assists.

Beal shot 14 of 21 from the floor and added seven rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 47 points and 10 rebounds. Washington has won 15 consecutive home games against Detroit and has won the last seven meetings between these teams overall. The Pistons have lost 11 of their last 12 games, covering the spread just twice in their last six outings.

Why Pistons can cover

Washington might have picked up a win in Detroit last Tuesday, but it was nowhere close to covering the 11-point spread in that game. The Wizards have lost their three games since then, falling to Atlanta twice at home before getting blown out in Philadelphia on Sunday. They have only covered the spread once in their last six games and are 1-4 straight up in their last five home games.

Detroit finally generated some momentum when it beat Indiana by 20 points on Monday night, despite being a 4-point underdog. The Pistons raced out to a 38-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again, as center James Wiseman posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Killian Hayes (10 points, 11 assists) and center Jalen Duren (12 points, 11 rebounds) each finished with double-doubles as well. Detroit may get to face a Wizards team without one of its best players as Kuzma (knee) is questionable to suit up.

