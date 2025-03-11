We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Washington Wizards. Detroit is 36-29 overall and 17-14 at home, while Washington is 13-50 overall and 6-24 on the road. The Pistons defeated the Wizards, 124-104, in Washington on Nov. 17 in their only meeting this season after the two teams split their four matchups last year.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pistons odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 148-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Pistons -14.5

Pistons vs. Wizards over/under: 235 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Pistons -1000, Wizards +647

WAS: The Under has hit in six of the last nine Wizards games

DET: The Pistons are 9-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last 12 games

Pistons vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pistons vs. Wizards streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover



The Wizards had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 119-104 loss to the Raptors on Monday, but even with the loss, they are 4-3 over their last seven games, and they hadn't had four victories over a seven-game span until this stretch. Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last five games as he's been successful in a larger role lately. Washington is 3-2 in five games Sarr has played this month.

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.2 ppg and recently had 34 points in a 118-117 win over Toronto on Saturday. The 25-year-old guard has proven the ability to carry an offense when he's shooting well and if he's knocking down shots from deep early, Washington can compete with Detroit, who ranks 24th in 3-point defense with opposing teams making 36.8% of their triples. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons snapped their two-game losing streak with a 119-112 victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Cade Cunningham had 28 points as he's scored at least 28 points in four straight games to raise his season average to 25.6 ppg, which ranks 10th in the league. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance as he's led the Pistons to a substantial turnaround after going 14-68 last year and winning 20 games or fewer in four of the previous five seasons.

The Pistons are 3-1 ATS when favored by at least nine points this season. Three of Detroit's last four victories have come by at least 20 points as they continue to elevate and prove themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have the worst scoring defense (120.5 ppg allowed), including the 28th-ranked fast-break defense while the Pistons average the second-most fast break points (19.4 ppg) in the league this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 225 combined points, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 148-107 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.