Players Voice Awards 2017: Westbrook voted MVP, LeBron Global Impact Player
The awards are voted on by peers in the NBA and adds to Russ' league MVP award he won this summer
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook already won the 2017 MVP award earlier this summer, but he added more hardware to his trophy case on Friday by winning the Players Voice Awards MVP. The award is voted on by his peers and given on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association.
Westbrook averaged a triple-double in the regular season with OKC -- something that no NBA player had done since Oscar Robertson in 1962 -- and helped lead his team to a playoff appearance after losing Kevin Durant to the Warriors in free agency before the start of the season.
In addition to the MVP award given out, the NBPA also handed out other notable individual awards, as well as biggest impact teammates from both conferences, on and off the floor.
Here's a rundown of each of all the individual awards handed out:
Best Rookie: Malcolm Brogdon
Comeback Player Of The Year: Joel Embiid
Best Off The Bench: Lou Williams
Best Defender: Kawhi Leonard
Hardest To Guard: Russell Westbrook
The Player You Secretly Wish Was On Your Team: LeBron James
The Coach You'd Most Like To Play For: Gregg Popovich
Best Dressed: Russell Westbrook
Clutch Performer: Isaiah Thomas
Best Social Media Follow: Joel Embiid
Most Influential Veteran: Vince Carter
Global Impact Player: LeBron James
Best Home Court Advantage: Golden State Warriors
