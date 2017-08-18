Players Voice Awards 2017: Westbrook voted MVP, LeBron Global Impact Player

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook already won the 2017 MVP award earlier this summer, but he added more hardware to his trophy case on Friday by winning the Players Voice Awards MVP. The award is voted on by his peers and given on behalf of the National Basketball Players Association.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double in the regular season with OKC -- something that no NBA player had done since Oscar Robertson in 1962 -- and helped lead his team to a playoff appearance after losing Kevin Durant to the Warriors in free agency before the start of the season.

In addition to the MVP award given out, the NBPA also handed out other notable individual awards, as well as biggest impact teammates from both conferences, on and off the floor.

EAST



The teammate with the biggest impact on and off the court. Check out the #PlayersVoice Award winners for Best Teammate. pic.twitter.com/F1UFnt6Qdu — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 18, 2017

WEST



The teammates with the biggest impact on and off the court. Check out the #PlayersVoice Award winners for Best Teammate. pic.twitter.com/AqcrEI1l6P — NBPA (@TheNBPA) August 18, 2017

Here's a rundown of each of all the individual awards handed out:

Best Rookie: Malcolm Brogdon

Comeback Player Of The Year: Joel Embiid

Best Off The Bench: Lou Williams

Best Defender: Kawhi Leonard

Hardest To Guard: Russell Westbrook

The Player You Secretly Wish Was On Your Team: LeBron James

The Coach You'd Most Like To Play For: Gregg Popovich

Best Dressed: Russell Westbrook

Clutch Performer: Isaiah Thomas

Best Social Media Follow: Joel Embiid

Most Influential Veteran: Vince Carter

Global Impact Player: LeBron James

Best Home Court Advantage: Golden State Warriors