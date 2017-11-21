Podcast: Are Simmons and Embiid All-Stars?

Episode 51 of the Stepover Pod

It may have taken much longer than anticipated to record, but Max and I are back with episode 51 of The Stepover Pod, talking our biggest surprises of the season, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as All-Stars, how Ben may end the one-and-done rule for good, and more.

