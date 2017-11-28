Podcasts: GBB Site Manager Joe Mullinax talks Fizdale firing

The NBA Baseline and Drive and Dish podcasts welcomed Joe on their shows to talk about the Grizzlies drama.

With all the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies following the decision to fire now former head coach David Fizdale, there was plenty of interest in what exactly was happening and what came next for the Bears of Beale Street. I was able to appear on two emergency podcasts to talk all things Fizz/Grizz, and they both took different angles.

On the Drive and Dish Podcast, Justin from their show asked what exactly this all meant in terms of Gasol’s future with the roster, and he also tried to cheer me up with talking about Tyreke Evans. It didn’t work.

From there, The Baseline crew was quite fired up about Fizdale being let go. I tried to argue the other side as far as where the Grizzlies are in the here and now, and it resulted in a great conversation about the current state of things for Gasol, these Grizzlies, and what the short and long-term future may hold.

The links are below, thanks so much to Cal and Warren of The Baseline and Justin of Drive and Dish for having me on!

