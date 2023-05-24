Police from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee conducted a welfare check on Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant after the guard posted cryptic messages on his Instagram Wednesday morning, per The Commerical Appeal. In since deleted posts on his Instagram Story, Morant shared images saying "Love ya ma," "Love ya pops" and "You da greatest baby girl, love ya" with pictures of each family member.

The last image was of Morant with the message "Bye." The images were then quickly deleted, but were circulated on social media leading to speculation about the posts.

The sheriff's office released the following statement on Morant:

"Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies checked on Ja Morant at his residence this morning and he is fine. He advised us that he is taking a break from social media."

Morant's posts on Tuesday were the first since he had been suspended by the Grizzlies following another incident where he was seen brandishing a gun on an Instagram Live video on May 14. The league hasn't handed down any punishment for Morant yet, but on the night of the NBA Draft Lottery, commissioner Adam Silver said he was "shocked" to see the video.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

Morant released his own statement on the matter, as well.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

These incidents come after Morant was suspended for eight games in March for brandishing a gun in a video he posted to Instagram at a Colorado nightclub following Memphis' game against the Denver Nuggets. At the time he took full responsibility for the matter and vowed to be better going forward. He attended counseling and had a one-on-one meeting with Silver to discuss the issue.