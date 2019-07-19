Police investigating death threats against Thunder staff after Paul George trade, per report

At least one Oklahoma City Thunder fan is not happy with the organization.

According to a report from KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City -- which cited court documents -- police are investigating death threats made against members of the Thunder including general manager Sam Presti and head coach Billy Donovan in the wake of the team trading All-Star Paul George this offseason.

The Thunder traded George to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month for second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple future first-round draft picks.

Per the court documents, a man who said he was from Virginia allegedly left two voicemails threatening Presti and Donovan and the Thunder front office. The man also reportedly threatened Presti's family, made a bomb reference and said that he didn't care if the team reported his calls to the authorities.

"Y'all traded Paul George but kept Raymond Felton," the man said in one voicemail, according to a transcript obtained by KOCO5. "You kept Andre Roberson. Do y'all not love Russell Westbrook? I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody."

The police have reportedly obtained a search warrant to track a cell phone and where the calls originated.

The organization is letting the police handle the matter, as they released an official statement saying, "We defer to the authorities and they can handle the situation as they see fit."