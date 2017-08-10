Police: Kings' Zach Randolph arrested on charges of drug possession
Randolph signed a two-year, $24M deal with the Sacramento this offseason
Earlier this summer, Zach Randolph left the Memphis Grizzlies after eight seasons by signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Unfortunately, his time in California is not off to a good start. According to police reports, Randolph was arrested Wednesday night on charges of drug possession. Via CBS13 Sacramento:
A Sacramento Kings player has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, authorities say.
KCBS says the Los Angeles Police Department reports that Zach Randolph was arrested in Nickerson Gardens area Wednesday night.
Officers were investigating a disturbance near a housing project when they found a large group of people smoking and blocking the roadway, police say. Three people, including Randolph, were arrested.
Randolph is facing charges of drug possession with intent to sell.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as more details emerge.
