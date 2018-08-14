Police: Rockets' James Harden involved in Scottsdale nightclub incident, tied to ongoing investigation
While Harden's connection to the club incident is unclear, one report says a member of his entourage got involved in a fight
The NBA's reigning MVP, James Harden, is tied to an ongoing investigation of an incident that took place this weekend at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.
According to a report from AZCentral.com, police confirmed Harden is involved in the incident and part of the investigation, which took place late Saturday morning. However, details surrounding the incident haven't been made public because the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
An independent report from TMZ alleges that a woman spotted Harden at The Mint Nightclub in Scottsdale when a member of Harden's entourage got involved in a fight. The woman alleges that during the incident, Harden grabbed her wrist and cell phone and tossed it on a roof to avoid being on tape.
He later gave her $300 in addition to $200 Harden's entourage offered her for the phone, according to TMZ.
Harden, who averaged 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game last season for the Houston Rockets, played college basketball at Arizona State in nearby Tempe, Ariz., before being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
