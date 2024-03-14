Halftime Report

The Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 52-47, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with an 18-47 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Atlanta 29-35, Portland 18-46

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.93

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Despite being away, the Hawks are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

After a string of three wins, the Hawks' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 116-103 to New Orleans. The Hawks found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 25 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-99 punch to the gut against Boston. The Trail Blazers have not had much luck with the Celtics recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Atlanta's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 29-35. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-46 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.6 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 108 points per game. The only thing between the Hawks and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Hawks strolled past the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a score of 129-111. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.