3rd Quarter Report

Down eight at the end of the second quarter, the Trail Blazers now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 94-81.

The Trail Blazers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Atlanta 6-7, Portland 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 106-98. The score was all tied up 48-48 at the break, but Portland was the better team in the second half.

The Trail Blazers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Clingan out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. With that strong performance, Clingan is now averaging an impressive 2.1 blocks per game. Another player making a difference was Shaedon Sharpe, who scored 33 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Hawks). They walked away with a 129-117 win over the Wizards on Friday. Atlanta pushed the score to 94-75 by the end of the third, a deficit Washington cut but never quite recovered from.

The Hawks can attribute much of their success to Dyson Daniels, who went 10 for 14 en route to 25 points plus six steals and two blocks. Daniels has been hot , having posted four or more steals the last five times he's played.

The Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive games.

The victory made it two in a row for Portland and bumps their season record up to 5-8. As for Atlanta, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Portland's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers lost to the Hawks at home by a decisive 120-106 margin when the teams last played back in March. Will the Trail Blazers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.