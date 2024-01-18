Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Nets now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 52-51, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Nets entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Trail Blazers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-23, Portland 10-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.85

What to Know

The Nets and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Nets and four for the Trail Blazers.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Heat on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 96-95 to the Heat. The loss hurts even more since the Nets were up 47-31 with 10:50 left in the third.

Mikal Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Less helpful for the Nets was Cameron Johnson's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 127-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix.

Despite their loss, the Trail Blazers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Scoot Henderson, who scored 33 points along with nine assists and seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Henderson scored 30 or more points.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-23 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-29.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.