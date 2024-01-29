1st Quarter Report

The last time the Bulls and the Trail Blazers met, the game was decided by 28 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Bulls lead 26-23 over the Trail Blazers.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 13-33 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Chicago 21-25, Portland 13-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 8 on offense, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a hard 116-100 fall against San Antonio.

The Trail Blazers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and ten assists. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Kris Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bulls pushed their score all the way to 132 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 141-132 to Los Angeles. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists.

Portland has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-32 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-25.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-8 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers might still be hurting after the devastating 124-96 loss they got from the Bulls when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.