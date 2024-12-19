Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Denver 14-10, Portland 8-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Altitude 2 Sports

What to Know

The Nuggets have gone 9-1 against the Trail Blazers recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets will venture away from home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are crawling into this game hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Nuggets will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Monday, the Nuggets dodged a bullet and finished off the Kings 130-129.

The Nuggets' win came from a few key players the Trail Blazers will need to keep an eye on. One of the most notable was Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. His performance made up for a slower match against the Clippers on Friday. Russell Westbrook brought some help for the Nuggets off the bench as he almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Kings only posted 28 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers came up short against the Suns on Sunday and fell 116-109.

Denver's record now sits at 14-10. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-18.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.2 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 106.9 points. The only thing between the Nuggets and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.