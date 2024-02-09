5th Quarter Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Pistons and the Trail Blazers have already combined for 250 points. The Pistons have jumped out to a 128-122 lead against the Trail Blazers. The Pistons have been led by Jalen Duren, who has a double-double on 27 points and 22 rebounds.

The Pistons came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Detroit 7-43, Portland 15-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.50

What to Know

The Trail Blazers are 9-1 against the Pistons since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off.

Last Sunday, Portland came up short against the Nuggets and fell 112-103. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Deandre Ayton, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds, and Anfernee Simons, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Jabari Walker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pistons must've know the odds they were up against on Wednesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They walked away with a 133-120 win over Sacramento. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Pistons as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Pistons' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaden Ivey, who scored 37 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ivey has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Alec Burks, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Portland's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-35. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.7 points per game. As for Detroit, their victory bumped their record up to 7-43.

Looking forward, the Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Detroit.

The Trail Blazers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 110-101. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a solid 6-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.