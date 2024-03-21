3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers already have more points against the Trail Blazers than they managed in total against the Hawks last Sunday. The Clippers are way out in front with a 94-70 lead over the Trail Blazers.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 43-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 19-50 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-25, Portland 19-49

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a 149-144 finish the last time they played, the Clippers and the Hawks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Los Angeles took a 110-93 bruising from the Hawks on Sunday. The Clippers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Clippers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Paul George, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Kawhi Leonard who scored 28 points. George is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last three games he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Hawks posted 32 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Chicago by a score of 110-107. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost five in a row.

The Trail Blazers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Anfernee Simons who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists. Simons hasn't dropped below 25 points for three straight games.

Los Angeles' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 42-25. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.3 points per game. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-49 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.3% of their shots this season. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 132-127 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 12-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.