Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Miami 32-25, Portland 15-41

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are crawling into this matchup hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while the Heat will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Monday, Miami earned a 121-110 win over the Kings. That's two games straight that the Heat have won by exactly 11 points.

The Heat got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Bam Adebayo out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. Adebayo continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Trail Blazers last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 93-80 to Charlotte. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 19 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Anfernee Simons' abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Miami's win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 32-25. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-41 record this season.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

The Heat couldn't quite finish off the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 and fell 110-107. Can the Heat avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.