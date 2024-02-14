Halftime Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 59-51 lead against the Trail Blazers.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 15-38 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Minnesota 37-16, Portland 15-37

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Timberwolves will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Timberwolves' and the Clippers' match on Monday was close at halftime, but the Timberwolves turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. Everything went Minnesota's way against the Clippers as the Timberwolves made off with a 121-100 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Edwards, who scored 23 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 93-84 to New Orleans. The Trail Blazers have not had much luck with the Pelicans recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 37-16 record this season. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-37 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.2% of their shots this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves took their victory against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 116-93. With the Timberwolves ahead 63-42 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 215 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.