Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Minnesota 6-4, Portland 3-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by 8.5 points.

The Timberwolves are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Heat just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 95-94 to Miami. The matchup marked Minnesota's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 134-89 bruising that the Grizzlies dished out on Sunday. Portland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 64-44.

Minnesota's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Timberwolves have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 10.1. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves took their win against the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting on Friday by a conclusive 127-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.