1st Quarter Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-23 lead against the Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Minnesota 6-5, Portland 4-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Trail Blazers have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by nine points.

The experts predicted the Timberwolves would be headed in after a win, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. The Timberwolves took a 122-108 bruising from the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Naz Reid, who went 10 for 17 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds.

The Timberwolves struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Portland, they moved to 4-8 with that victory, which also ended their three-game losing streak.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 32.3% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.