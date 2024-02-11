Halftime Report
The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 47-40, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 15-37 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: New Orleans 30-22, Portland 15-36
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.49
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
The Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 139-122 bruising from Los Angeles.
The Pelicans' defeat came about despite a quality game from Zion Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 128-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons. The Trail Blazers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
The losing side was boosted by Jerami Grant, who scored 49 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Anfernee Simons was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with five assists.
New Orleans' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 30-22. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-36.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.2% of their shots this season. Given the Pelicans' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Pelicans took their victory against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 124-90. With the Pelicans ahead 58-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 224 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.
- Mar 27, 2023 - New Orleans 124 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 12, 2023 - New Orleans 127 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 01, 2023 - New Orleans 121 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 10, 2022 - Portland 106 vs. New Orleans 95
- Apr 07, 2022 - New Orleans 127 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 30, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 21, 2021 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 18, 2021 - Portland 101 vs. New Orleans 93
- Mar 16, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 17, 2021 - Portland 126 vs. New Orleans 124