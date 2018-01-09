Portland Trail Blazers vs. OKC Thunder odds: Picks from model on 53-29 NBA run

Tuesday features a matchup of two of the NBA's most defensive-minded teams as the superstar-laden Oklahoma City Thunder host the exciting Portland Trail Blazers in a nationally televised game at 8 p.m. ET.

The Blazers have won back-to-back games, but face the Thunder without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who's out with a calf injury. Portland will severely miss his ball-handling poise -- and his 24.9 points per game.

The Thunder have won seven of their past 10 and are holding steady in the Western Conference standings. They will depend on their triple-threat trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to lock down an important win.

The Thunder opened as 8.5-point favorites and now are laying eight. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from an opening of 206 to 206.5.

The model knows the Thunder's ability to cover the spread will rest on reigning MVP Westbrook's ability to take over a game at will. He's tops on the team in scoring at 24.9 points and also averages 9.6 rebounds. He leads the NBA in assists at 10.1 and is third in the league in steals.

The Thunder also have George, a forward who plays with the finesse of a guard. He leads the league in steals at 2.4 and is deadly accurate from beyond the arc, knocking down 3s at a 43-percent clip. He also chips in nearly 21 points plus 5.5 rebounds and three assists.

Thunder center Steven Adams is a beast in the low post and third in the NBA in field-goal proficiency at 63 percent. The team also yields just 101.2 points per game.

But the Trail Blazers can cover the spread with their strong inside game. Center Jusuf Nurkic is a superior defensive stopper who pulls down a hearty eight rebounds and nets 14.6 points per game. He also averages 1.2 blocks.

Another way the Trail Blazers can cover is to take advantage of their road prowess. Portland is a solid 11-8 outside the Moda Center, good for the third-best road record in the West.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum must shoulder more of the offensive load with Lillard out. He's good for lighting up the hoop for 21.3 points. He also grabs 4.4 boards and dishes the rock 3.3 times.

