Halftime Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 65-57, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 43-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 17-44 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 42-19, Portland 17-43

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, Oklahoma City came up short against the Lakers and fell 116-104. The Thunder got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:57 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 119-114 to the Timberwolves. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their matchup on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 assists.

Oklahoma City's loss dropped their record down to 42-19. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-43 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44% of their shots this season. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder skirted past the Trail Blazers 111-109 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 13.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 2 years.