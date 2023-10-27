Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Orlando 1-0, Portland 0-1

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports Florida

The Magic are 2-8 against the Trail Blazers since October of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Magic gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 116-86 win. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 7 on the offensive boards, as the Magic did.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 123-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Trail Blazers were down 99-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Trail Blazers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 36.

Orlando's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 45-34-3 record against the spread.

The Magic couldn't quite finish off the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in March and fell 122-119. Thankfully for the Magic, Damian Lillard (who earned 41 points along with 6 assists and 9 rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Orlando is a 3-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Portland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.