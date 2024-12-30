Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-17, Portland 11-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Trail Blazers will bounce into Monday's match after (finally) beating the Mavericks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Trail Blazers secured a 126-122 W over the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Scoot Henderson led the charge by posting 19 points plus six assists and five steals. Henderson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers waltzed into their contest on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They skirted past Utah 114-111. The over/under was set at 225 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were among the main playmakers for the 76ers as the former posted 32 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals and the latter posted 32 points along with six assists and two steals. The game was Maxey's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Portland pushed their record up to 11-20 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Philadelphia, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-17 record this season.

The Trail Blazers took their win against the 76ers in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 130-104. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.