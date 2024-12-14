3rd Quarter Report

Down ten at the end of the second quarter, the Trail Blazers now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 88-80, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Trail Blazers entered the contest with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the Spurs hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: San Antonio 12-12, Portland 8-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Spurs, who come in off a win.

The Spurs will bounce into Friday's game after (finally) beating the Pelicans, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Spurs snuck past the Pelicans with a 121-116 win on Sunday. The victory was some much needed relief for San Antonio as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Spurs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Victor Wembanyama led the charge by dropping a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Wembanyama is becoming a predictor of the Spurs' success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 6-2 (and 6-10 when he doesn't).

The Spurs smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 107-98 to the Lakers.

The win got San Antonio back to even at 12-12. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-16.

Going forward, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Spurs beat the Trail Blazers 118-105 in their previous matchup back in November. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Spurs since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a 3.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.