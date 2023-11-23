1st Quarter Report

The Trail Blazers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Utah 4-10, Portland 3-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Utah Jazz just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Jazz and eight for the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. Their bruising 131-99 defeat to Los Angeles might stick with them for a while. The Jazz have struggled against the Lakers recently, as their match on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against Phoenix on Tuesday and fell 120-107.

Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers had strong showings from Jerami Grant, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists, and Deandre Ayton, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Shaedon Sharpe's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Utah's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-10. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.4 points per game. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 3-11.

Not only did the Jazz and the Trail Blazers lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Portland's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-9 against the spread).

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Utah is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.

Nov 14, 2023 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 99

Mar 22, 2023 - Portland 127 vs. Utah 115

Jan 25, 2023 - Portland 134 vs. Utah 124

Dec 03, 2022 - Portland 116 vs. Utah 111

Nov 19, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Portland 113

Apr 10, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 80

Mar 09, 2022 - Utah 123 vs. Portland 85

Dec 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 105

Nov 29, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Portland 107

May 12, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Utah 98

Injury Report for the Trail Blazers

Justin Minaya: Out (Illness)

Ibou Badji: Out (Not Injury Related)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)

Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Robert Williams III: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Jazz