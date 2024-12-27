3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Jazz now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 92-83 lead against the Trail Blazers.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 9-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Utah 7-21, Portland 9-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell victim to a painful 132-108 loss at the hands of the Mavericks on Monday. Portland was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Jazz came up short against the Cavaliers on Monday and fell 124-113. Utah has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 9-20. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 7-21.

The Trail Blazers were dealt a punishing 141-99 defeat at the hands of the Jazz when the teams last played on December 6th. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Trail Blazers were down 67-44.

Odds

Portland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trail Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.