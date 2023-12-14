Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Utah 8-16, Portland 6-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 14th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Jazz are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz proved on Wednesday. They secured a 117-113 W over New York.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Collin Sexton, who scored 26 points along with seven assists. Sexton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Los Angeles 132-127. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Clippers recently, as their match on Monday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Trail Blazers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anfernee Simons, who scored 38 points, and Shaedon Sharpe who scored 27 points along with six assists. Those 38 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Utah's win bumped their record up to 8-16. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.7 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Portland is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.