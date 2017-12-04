Power Ranking Poll Week 7: Light week, light work for the Raptors

Having only two games in Toronto for the week makes for a nice, neat 1.000 summary.

The Raptors, like many of us, are easing into the Christmas holidays early. Case in point: over the past seven days they’ve played a mere two games, both at home, against two middling opponents. Not only that, those two games were embedded in a week of rest — first they had Sunday to Tuesday off, and then followed that up with a work-free weekend. That’s some serious self care, guys.

(Adding to that: the Raptors don’t actually play until tomorrow, and the game is against the Phoenix Suns, who are... not good.)

For Power Ranking purposes, this means the Raptors are at least going to hold down their spot. They went 2-0 this week, and while may not have been the most trying of times in Toronto, it means they continue to be quite good on the whole. There’s a Christmas joke to make here, but give me a break — I’m chilling, too.

So, what do this week’s rankings actually say? I’m glad, as always, you asked.

First up, the robo-calls at ESPN have ended (this week, anyway) and we have a real, honest-to-god live person reflecting on the Raptors. Here’s Vincent “Don’t Call Me Vinnie” Johnson:

6. Toronto Raptors (Last Week: 7) 2017-18 record: 14-7 Over his past 10 games, Kyle Lowry is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 48 percent from 3-point range. In that span, his player efficiency rating is 25.5, better than Stephen Curry's or Russell Westbrook's in that span. Entering this hot stretch, Lowry's PER was just below the level of an average NBA player at 14.9.

Have you heard the news? Kyle Lowry.... is elite. Tell a friend.

Moving on, Kenny Ducey at Sports Illustrated is back to his cutting ways, pointing out the very real problem with Drake’s sideline reporting game:

6. Toronto Raptors (14–7) Last Week: 7 This was the only thing that went wrong with the Raptors this week:

Sideline reporter Drake asks question, holds microphone to his own face as Kyle Lowry speaks so we can't hear him. needs work pic.twitter.com/PCiqsToh0V — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 30, 2017

For all the love Drake gets whenever he steps on the broadcast (with Matt and Jack only; his vibe with Leo is tense), this is inexcusable. We know you want it to be all about you, Drake, but at least let Lowry be heard!

Please, somebody tell Drake that Kyle Lowry is elite.

No jokes here, Dr. Schuhmann is in the building. What’s he got at NBA.com? Read on:

It’s been fascinating to track how the Raptors have adjusted their bench and “Lowry plus bench” lineups. Because they’ve got five or six guys to play in that second unit, both he and DeRozan get a rest now for chunks of time. Will we see that in the playoffs? Doubtful. But dang, look at those stats up there from the doctor — it’s cool!

And finally, let’s ring it up. The CBS Sports contingent, led by Chris Barnewell, has some — what’s this? Nice... things... to say?

5. Raptors (Last Week: 10) They're just a really good basketball team right now: top five in net rating and offense, top 10 defense. However, Toronto being good in the regular season is nothing new. This is one long build up to the playoffs.

Ohhhhhh, so close.

On to the poll.