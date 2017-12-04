Power Rankings: Little change, little insight

The Nets got high marks for their 2-1 road trip and their ability to keep their heads above water despite injury after injury after injury, big and small, devastating and nagging, but in the end, there was little change. The Nets stayed in the 22-to-26 range.

The rankings though aren’t what they used to be. Marc Stein was let go by ESPN and Matt Moore is no longer doing the rankings for CBS Sports. John Schuhmann continues his fine work at NBA.com but alas, a lot of what we read on Mondays isn’t what it used to be. Not to mention there are fewer of them. (That’s our ranking. So there.)

John Schuhmann, NBA.com (22)

Micah Adams, ESPN (24)

A silver lining to the injury of D'Angelo Russell has been the emergence of Spencer Dinwiddie as an impact player. Now the starter with Russell out, Dinwiddie has since averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 8.0 assists per game and currently ranks seventh in Real Plus-Minus among point guards.

Chris Barnewall, CBS Sports (25)

The Nets and Hawks worked together to play one of the most unwatchable games of the season, as Atlanta won a defense-less blowout 114-102. That is a shame, Brooklyn has the potential to be fun at times.

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports (24)

The Nets have won just one game in their last five, and when they beat the Grizzlies it helped lead to coach David Fizdale getting fired. Brooklyn has been a scrappy team this season and in their last five games have averaged 107.3 points per 100 on offense (ninth best in the NBA in that stretch). It’s especially impressive with both Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell out injured.

Kenny Ducey, Sports Illustrated (23)

The Nets are the only team under .500 that plays consistently watchable basketball, so we have to give them credit for that. Our lives would be marginally more boring without them.

AJ Neuharth-Keusch, USA Today (24)

The Nets go on the road to Mexico City this week, where they'll take on the Thunder and the Heat on Thursday and Saturday.

Grant Hughes, Bleacher Report (26)