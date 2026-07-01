Predicting LeBron James' next move after split from Lakers; NBA free agency winners, losers after Day 1

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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

🏆 Do not miss this: Who had the best year in college sports?

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There are football schools, there are basketball schools and -- in only a few instances -- so-called "everything schools." In modern college athletics, the strongest brands and wealthiest athletic departments are often the ones that dominate across sports. That was very apparent during the 2025-26 academic year, which has officially come to an end.

We created a formula to determine which Power Four schools enjoyed the most success in the six biggest sports and found that one athletic department stood head and shoulders above the rest. Congratulations to Texas on putting together the best year in major college sports! Our Cody Nagel explained what set the Longhorns apart.

Nagel: "The Longhorns posted a regular-season win percentage above .750 in five of the six sports and accumulated 100 more postseason points than any other Power Four school. Texas was consistently strong across the board, but the biggest highlight came in softball, where the Longhorns won the Women's College World Series for the second consecutive year."

Each of the top nine schools hailed from either the SEC or Big Ten, but all four leagues were well represented in the top 25. The Big 12, in fact, dominated the No. 20 to No. 25 range:

20. Arizona State

21. Virginia

22. USC

23. Iowa State

24. Arizona

25. Kansas

⚾ White Sox write AL's greatest first-half success story

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Almost nothing has gone according to script in the American League this year. With more than 50% of regular-season games now complete, nearly all of the perceived preseason contenders are in the midst of dramatically underwhelming campaigns. Meanwhile, teams like the White Sox flipped all of those expectations on their heads.

Chicago is one of two clubs to receive an "A" grade on our MLB halfway report card thanks to an incredibly quick turnaround that nobody saw coming. Remember, it was just two years ago the White Sox set the modern record for most losses in a single season.

Here's our Matt Snyder on this sudden surge from the South Siders:

Snyder: "After losing 121 games two years ago and 102 last season, the White Sox are not only above .500 but are fighting for a division title. That's a monster victory for the franchise. Speaking of victories, landing Munetaka Murakami was an utter coup, Miguel Vargas is blossoming into a star and Colson Montgomery has already hit 20 home runs. There remain questions in the rotation, but this White Sox bunch is clearly ahead of schedule."

On the other end of the spectrum, neither of the reigning ALCS participants hold a division lead through 86 games. The Blue Jays are a whopping 11 games back in the AL East while the Mariners play catch-up in baseball's worst division, the AL West. Neither of them received passing grades.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🎾 Wimbledon, second round, 6 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ World Cup: England vs. Congo DR, noon on Fox

⚾ White Sox at Orioles, 12:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Tigers at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Mets at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Padres at Cubs, 3:30 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Belgium vs. Senegal, 4 p.m. on FS1

⚽ World Cup: United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. on MLB Network