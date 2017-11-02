President Popovich? Warriors' Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry are on board

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich isn't shy about his political beliefs, or his feelings about President Donald Trump. The Golden State Warriors had that whole debacle with the White House visit where they didn't go, so Trump rescinded their invite. So, of course, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and star guard Stephen Curry have some thoughts about who should be in the White House.

"I truly would vote for Pop. He would make a great president," Kerr said on Wednesday. "All jokes aside. I would vote for him ... Honesty and integrity. Those would be two really key components for any person that wants to become president. Honesty and integrity would be fantastic to see. He would provide that."

The lines between sports and politics have, of course, become progressively more blurred as athletes have continued to protest divides the United States -- much to the chagrin of many fans and sports executives. In the NFL, the protests have dominated the headlines, with football becoming a near footnote to the political sideshow. Kerr also recently spoke out about Colin Kaepernick, saying that he Kaepernick is being blackballed for starting the protests.

In the past, Popovich has been openly critical of Trump, a stark contrast to his normally calm demeanor. Curry agreed with Kerr's assessment of Popovich. "He's great for the NBA and would be even better for the country, probably," Curry said.

Obviously, this should be filed away under "things that will never happen." Then again, we'd have said the same about a Trump candidacy as recently as three years ago. Who knows, maybe we'll see President Popovich, who would presumably immediately do something for the AARP to look out for his friends Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. The Warriors play the Spurs on Thursday, so they may not be so buddy-buddy then, but right now it's all love between the two franchises.