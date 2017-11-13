Preview: Clippers Hope the 76ers Are Streak Stoppers

Losers of five straight, the Clippers are streaking in the wrong direction.

The Big Picture:

The Clippers are falling behind. The injury bug has struck the roster quickly and mercilessly. 4-0 start? Now a 5-game skid. And the absences have come from the shallowest part of the pool: the backcourt. Doc Rivers is down to two reliable guards. That puts a lot of playmaking stress on Lou Williams’ slight frame. It also places pressure on Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans. No longer can the rookies marinate in relative obscurity. They’re being tossed onto the fire.

The Antagonist:

The 76ers are on schedule. Never mind the 21-point loss to the Warriors — that happens to everyone! 6-6 with a not-terrible net rating brings them solidly into the East’s middle class. Considering how recently and for how long they inhabited the conference’s cellar, their new found wealth feels akin to winning the lottery. (Which they somehow did only once.)

Joel Embiid is healthy (for now) and rampaging at both ends. Ben Simmons has reminded us that, oh yeah, we were really excited about him not that long ago. The Sixers have depth. They have JJ. They have a real shot at the playoffs.

The Basics:

The Subplots: