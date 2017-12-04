Preview: Hawks host Brooklyn in search of mini-sweep

It’s a quick rematch.

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks went on the road to pick up a much needed victory over Kenny Atkinson and the Brooklyn Nets. Only a few hours later, the same two teams will be on the floor Monday evening and, this time, the game will be taking place within the friendly confines of Philips Arena.

While the Hawks remain shorthanded (especially in the frontcourt), it was a complete team effort on Saturday and one that could be repeatable in this spot. Brooklyn is on the short list of teams, especially without D’Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin, that do not have real talent edges over Atlanta and, with all things relatively equal, the Hawks have more than enough firepower to hold serve.

It will be interesting to see if the home team can dominate on the glass in the same way that occurred on Saturday and, if not, how the Hawks can make up for the difference in other ways. In addition, Dennis Schröder looks to build on a productive, albeit less than overly efficient, game in Brooklyn and the Nets have seemingly decided to allow him free reign in the mid-range at all times.

As of Monday morning, the Hawks were listed as small, two-point favorites in Las Vegas, marking one of the very few times that Atlanta has been on the more optimistic side of that ledger. Still, the Nets play hard and the Hawks will need to match that intensity in the rematch in order to get another victory.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest from Philips Arena.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Philips Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)