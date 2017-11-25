Preview: Hawks set to finish home back-to-back against Toronto

Can Atlanta make it two straight?

The Atlanta Hawks operated at a very high level for much of Friday’s victory over the New York Knicks and, less than 24 hours later, Mike Budenholzer’s team will aim to keep the mojo working. This time around, though, the test is a bit more challenging, as the Toronto Raptors visit Philips Arena for the first match-up between the two teams this season.

Unlike Atlanta, Toronto came up short in their Friday contest, losing a close-fought battle to the Pacers on the road. While both teams are on a back-to-back, the Raptors are the only team traveling and, in theory, that sets up as an advantage for the Hawks.

With that said, the Raptors enter this game as a 6.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and the visitors boast the two best players in the game with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. That, of course, does not mean that the Hawks are incapable of winning on this night but the same level of optimism that accompanied the team on Friday (at least from an odds perspective) does not appear present here.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest from Philips Arena.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 25, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Philips Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Go, NBA League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)