Preview: Suns take on Bulls (again), in Chicago this time
They won the first one, but can Phoenix rise above their recent struggles to win again?
What: Chicago Bulls (3-15) vs. Phoenix Suns (7-14)
When: 6:00 p.m. AZ Time
Where: Chicago, at the United Center
Watch: Fox Sports Arizona
Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
The Suns will continue their 11-day road trip tonight when they take on the Bulls in the first game of a back-to-back.
Chicago Bulls
This team played well nine days ago in Phoenix, when they nearly stole the game before a solid Suns fourth quarter locked up the win.
The story for Chicago recently has been rookie Lauri Markkanen and sophomore Kris Dunn, who represent the present and future for the team. Markkanen scored 26 in his return to Arizona, where he went to college. Dunn posted a 17-6-6 line and was a team-high plus-7. Dunn has since moved into the starting lineup, while Markkanen has slipped into a dreadful shooting slump.
The Bulls have not won since their game in Phoenix, and suffered a 50-point blowout at the hands of the Warriors in the meantime. They have talent, but very little shooting and no one who is an obvious matchup problem unless Markkanen gets going.
Phoenix Suns
Booker will play tonight— scott bordow (@sbordow) November 28, 2017
So we have that, and we can assume the trickle-down from that point would be a return to normal in the starting lineup. That means Greg Monroe trading places with Marquese Chriss, and Josh Jackson’s return to the bench.
Beyond that, point guard is the position to watch. If you’ve been concerned with the Suns’ ball-handlers outside of Booker recently, Dunn is probably lurking in your nightmares. He’s a ferocious on-ball defender who figures to make tonight extra frustrating for Tyler Ulis and Mike James.
