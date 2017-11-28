Previewing tonight’s Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Game with ESPN’s Marc Kestecher

Discussing the Utah Jazz post Gordon Hayward.

Marc Kestecher of ESPN joined the SLC Punks Podcast to talk about the state of the Utah Jazz post Gordon Hayward and George Hill. For those who don’t know Marc, he is ESPN’s radio play by play announcer for the NBA.

Marc talked about Donovan Mitchell and his time at Louisville and how good he can be in the NBA.

Marc and I also discussed how good can a defense first team do in the modern NBA and what the limitations of such a team can be.

Finally, Marc let me know what it’s like to cover a blowout game and how he’s able to cover so many teams night to night.