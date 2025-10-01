Quentin Grimes is signing the qualifying offer to return to the Philadelphia 76ers after a long stalemate of restricted free agency, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Grimes will return to the franchise on a one-year, $8.7-million deal that will allow him to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Grimes was one of a few notable restricted free agents in his class who waited weeks until after free agency officially opened earlier this summer to agree on a deal to return to his respective team. Grimes, 25, was traded to the 76ers at last season's trade deadline from the Dallas Mavericks. The 76ers traded away veteran Caleb Martin and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Grimes.

In the 28 games Grimes appeared, he averaged 21.9 points. 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists -- all career highs.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was the first to sign the qualifying offer instead of signing a multi-year deal. Thomas signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer after he reportedly was offered a two-year, $30 million contract with a team option in the second year, according to ESPN.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension earlier this month.Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga opted to take a short-term deal to return to his team instead of signing the qualifying offer.

The 76ers open the 2025-26 season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.