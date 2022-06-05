The Utah Jazz announced Sunday afternoon that head coach Quin Snyder is stepping down after eight seasons as head coach. It was reported earlier this week that Snyder had been contemplating his future with the team, and had been in communication with Utah's front office about his decision. With the latest announcement, his time with the Jazz is officially over.

"Quinn Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years," Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best."

Over Snyder's eight seasons with the Jazz, he compiled a 372-264 record and missed the playoffs just two times. However, despite being one of the best regular-season teams in the league during his time in charge, that success hasn't translated over to the postseason, as the team has never made it to the Western Conference finals. Most recently, the Jazz were bounced in the first round of the playoffs this season by the Dallas Mavericks, despite having an advantage with Luka Doncic being sidelined for three games.

Despite the early exit from the playoffs, Snyder's departure is somewhat surprising given he had two years remaining on his contract. The Jazz were looking to sign him to an extension, but he ultimately decided to step away from the team that he helped build into a consistent playoff contender.

Snyder is one of the most well-respected coaches in the league, and would be a highly coveted candidate for another heading coaching job. However, ESPN reported that he could take a year off and return to coaching after next season. He's been mentioned as a possible successor to San Antonio Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich whenever he decides to retire, and there could be other coaching vacancies available next summer as well.

For Utah, it will now begin its search for a new head coach amid what was already expected to be a pivotal offseason for the team. There have been doubts about Utah's ability to win with both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as the franchise cornerstones, and the well-documented tension between the two players hasn't helped matters, either. Gobert's been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this summer, while rumors have swirled about the possibility of Mitchell asking for a trade in the near future if the Jazz don't adequately build around him.