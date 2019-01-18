Raja Bell breaks down the pros and cons of televising the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft

There are few things worse than being the last kid picked at recess. If you ever experienced this, then imagine being the last kid picked and having it televised to a national audience. That will end up being the case for someone at the NBA All-Star Game Draft, which the league will be televising this year after popular demand by the fans.

It seems like a good idea on paper. It's always interesting to get a glimpse into what NBA stars think of each other. With that being said, there could be certain other ramifications, such as seeing what they think of each other on a talent basis. There could be some unforeseen side effects to this after the NBA did it behind closed doors last year. Of course, the player picked last can always take solace in the fact that he's an NBA All-Star.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and guest host Casey Kiernan talk about the draft and the potential implications. While Bell ultimately believes it's great for fans, he's torn since it could have a lot of effects on the players themselves.

The All-Star Draft is set to take place on Feb. 7, which you can stream live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn



