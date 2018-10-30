Raja Bell gives Klay Thompson his props, but takes offense to state of defense in the NBA
Is there such thing as too much scoring in the NBA?
Klay Thompson made history Monday night, dropping a single-game record 14 3-pointers and scoring 52 points in the Warriors' 149-124 rout over the Bulls. He broke the record of 13 threes set by teammate Stephen Curry in the process, and he's just the latest player to go off for Golden State. Stephen Curry dropped 51 points in three quarters against the Wizards last Wednesday, and the Warriors once again look unbeatable.
This team is definitely helped out by the pace that NBA teams are moving at this year. Last year, the Pelicans were first in the NBA in pace at 101.6. This year, that same pace would rank 21st in the NBA. Teams are moving at a breakneck pace, and scoring has gotten out of control. For the Warriors, that means more points in a game -- Curry in particular is arguably the best 3-point shooter in transition the NBA has ever seen -- and for other teams, that just means losing by more to the Warriors.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell give Thompson the credit he's due, but Bell criticizes the defense -- or lack thereof -- in the NBA. While he concedes the pace is faster, Bell thinks that teams are breaking down completely on the defensive side of the ball, and wonders if teams will try to counter the incredibly high-scoring games we've seen early as the season wears on.
