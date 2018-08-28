Raja Bell says Manu Ginobili is the toughest player he has ever guarded
Ginobili is retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons, all with the Spurs
Manu Ginobili is the best sixth man to ever play in the NBA -- the only argument is who's in second. The Argentinian legend retired on Monday at age 41 after 16 seasons with the Spurs, finishing his career with 14,043 points, 4,001 assists and just 25.4 minutes per game. He encapsulated "The Spurs' Way," as he, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan helped lead the Spurs to four NBA Finals wins (Duncan got a fifth ring as a rookie).
Ginobili went through a lot of generations of NBA players. Anyone that plays in the league for 16 years is bound to. He saw LeBron James come into the NBA and drag the Cavaliers to a Finals appearance, the Seven Seconds or Less Suns, the Heatles, and he retires in the midst of the Warriors' reign.
One of the players that he came into contact with was "Off the Bench's" Raja Bell, who played with the aforementioned SSoL Suns. On Tuesday's episode, Bell talked about the difficulty he had guarding Ginobili, and he said that Ginobili was the toughest he's had to match up with. As for the future, Bell and Danny Kanell talked about what the Spurs will look like moving forward with Gregg Popovich being the final piece of a dynasty. With Duncan and Ginobili retiring and Parker moving on, and Kawhi Leonard now in Toronto, DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will have to take the reigns for this team.
