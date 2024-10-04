Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo has joined the Milwaukee Bucks during training camp as a guest coach. It's a role that Bucks coach Doc Rivers practically demanded of his former point guard after attending his wedding this summer in Italy. While at Rondo's wedding, Rivers told him "get your ass to camp," per ESPN, in hopes of getting the retired point guard to help the Bucks as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

The demand from Rivers worked, as Rondo has spent the last week as a "guest coach" for the Bucks at training camp. The four-time All Star is using this opportunity to learn about what it takes to be on a coaching staff, as well as a head coach, as he has hopes of becoming one some day.

"You see people go from not coaching to head-coaching jobs all the time," Rondo said. "A lot of people go straight to becoming assistant coaches. So there's just no path. I just want to seek as much information as possible."

Rondo officially retired from basketball in April after a 16-year career that saw him win a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and the Lakers in 2020, as well as four All-Defensive honors to go with the All-Star appearances. During the eight years Rondo spent on the Celtics he was coached by Rivers, and while Rivers has coached countless players over the years, some who are considered amongst the greatest ever, he still laments that Rondo was the smartest he's ever coached.

"He's the smartest player I've ever coached -- and not just smart," Rivers said via ESPN. "He knows when to and when not to say stuff. He's a great team builder. It's just fun, and it's great to have him around."

During his playing days, Rondo was always praised for his basketball IQ, and when the league would conduct its annual GM survey, he would regularly rank high in regards to which active player would make the best head coach someday, specifically later in his career. In Rondo's last two years in the league, he ranked second in that category behind Chris Paul, another player who is widely praised for his basketball IQ and being able to teach other players.

While Rondo's time with the Bucks may be just a trial period, Rivers did note that he would be around the team frequently this season. "You'll see him a lot," Rivers said. "That's all I'll say."